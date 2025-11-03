Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Robust CCTV Network: Ensuring Commuter Safety

The DMRC dismissed reports of non-functional CCTV cameras in the metro, emphasizing its effective surveillance system. With about 24,000 cameras active, the DMRC prioritizes maintenance, ensuring no blind spots. Upgraded technology and special security measures, including the 'Kali Squad,' enhance passenger safety, especially for women.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has dismissed as misleading reports that many CCTV cameras in its network are non-functional, reaffirming its commitment to commuter safety and security.

The DMRC clarified that around 24,000 cameras are operational across its network every day, including 11,000 inside trains and 13,000 at stations. Maintenance affects a small percentage of cameras annually, but the DMRC ensures swift repairs, maintaining its robust surveillance without leaving blind spots.

The metro's security includes advanced video analytics and IP systems in cameras, specifically benefiting women commuters through measures like dedicated coaches, emergency systems, and the deployment of the 'Kali Squad,' a special team of female commandos. The DMRC remains focused on enhancing its safety features to adapt to emerging security needs.

