Delhi Metro's Robust CCTV Network: Ensuring Commuter Safety

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has dismissed as misleading reports that many CCTV cameras in its network are non-functional, reaffirming its commitment to commuter safety and security.

The DMRC clarified that around 24,000 cameras are operational across its network every day, including 11,000 inside trains and 13,000 at stations. Maintenance affects a small percentage of cameras annually, but the DMRC ensures swift repairs, maintaining its robust surveillance without leaving blind spots.

The metro's security includes advanced video analytics and IP systems in cameras, specifically benefiting women commuters through measures like dedicated coaches, emergency systems, and the deployment of the 'Kali Squad,' a special team of female commandos. The DMRC remains focused on enhancing its safety features to adapt to emerging security needs.

