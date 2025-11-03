Left Menu

Navigating Trade Challenges: PM Modi's Strategic Meeting with Export Sector Leaders

Prime Minister Modi convened a high-level meeting with exporters from labor-intensive sectors to strategize on boosting India's global trade competitiveness amid significant US tariffs. Key government officials and export council heads participated, amid ongoing US-India trade negotiations. India's current trade statistics underscore the challenges faced.

Updated: 03-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a critical evening meeting with industry leaders from labor-intensive sectors, focusing on ways to fortify India's competitiveness in the global arena. This strategic assembly featured leaders from apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering, and seafood sectors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan present from the government side, along with secretaries from relevant ministries, joined hands with export council heads to grapple with the challenges posed by steep US tariffs.

This meeting is vital as India and the United States are negotiating a new bilateral trade agreement. With India's share in global trade at about 2%, the country faces a widened trade deficit amidst growing exports and imports, highlighting the pressing need for robust trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

