NCRTC Bolsters Safety with Police Posts Along Namo Bharat Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a significant step towards strengthening passenger safety by inaugurating a police post near the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station.

Strategically located near Gate Number 2, the post has been officially handed over to the Delhi Police. It will operate under the jurisdiction of the Patparganj Industrial Area police station, providing a vital resource for commuters to lodge complaints or seek assistance during emergencies.

This initiative comes as part of a broader effort to enhance security along the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, ensuring a safe travel experience for the thousands, including many women, who use the train services daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)