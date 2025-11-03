Left Menu

NCRTC Bolsters Safety with Police Posts Along Namo Bharat Corridor

The NCRTC has established a police post near Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station to enhance passenger safety. This post, under Delhi Police jurisdiction, will aid in emergencies and unlawful incidents. Similar posts are under construction along the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor, complementing existing security measures like CCTV surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:49 IST
NCRTC Bolsters Safety with Police Posts Along Namo Bharat Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a significant step towards strengthening passenger safety by inaugurating a police post near the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station.

Strategically located near Gate Number 2, the post has been officially handed over to the Delhi Police. It will operate under the jurisdiction of the Patparganj Industrial Area police station, providing a vital resource for commuters to lodge complaints or seek assistance during emergencies.

This initiative comes as part of a broader effort to enhance security along the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, ensuring a safe travel experience for the thousands, including many women, who use the train services daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025