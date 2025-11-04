Tragic Collision in Barabanki: Six Lives Lost in Fatal Crash
In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a devastating collision between a car and a truck claimed six lives and injured two others. The car's severe mangling required a crane for removal. Authorities expedited relief, with investigations indicating speeding as a cause. Local leaders extended condolences and promised thorough investigations.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed six lives and left two injured when a car collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The crash occurred around 10 PM on a bridge over the Kalyani river, causing significant traffic disruption.
The victims, all car passengers from Fatehpur town, were en route back from an outstation rental trip. Police and emergency responders reached the scene promptly, but four individuals perished instantly while two succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The car, lacking a number plate, was heavily damaged.
A preliminary investigation suggested both vehicles were speeding, with the car reportedly veering into the truck's path. The truck driver remains at large. State officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their grief and called for immediate relief and medical efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh embracing criminals in Bihar, allowing infiltrators to compromise with state’s security, alleges Yogi Adityanath.
Call for Action: Road Safety Crisis in Telangana
Bihar Election Rally: Yogi Adityanath's Bold Claims and Political Jabs
Under RJD-Congress rule, ration meant for the poor were looted in Bihar, alleges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at rally in Darbhanga.
Telangana's 'Arrive Alive': A New Era for Road Safety Awareness