Tragic Collision in Barabanki: Six Lives Lost in Fatal Crash

In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a devastating collision between a car and a truck claimed six lives and injured two others. The car's severe mangling required a crane for removal. Authorities expedited relief, with investigations indicating speeding as a cause. Local leaders extended condolences and promised thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed six lives and left two injured when a car collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The crash occurred around 10 PM on a bridge over the Kalyani river, causing significant traffic disruption.

The victims, all car passengers from Fatehpur town, were en route back from an outstation rental trip. Police and emergency responders reached the scene promptly, but four individuals perished instantly while two succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The car, lacking a number plate, was heavily damaged.

A preliminary investigation suggested both vehicles were speeding, with the car reportedly veering into the truck's path. The truck driver remains at large. State officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their grief and called for immediate relief and medical efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

