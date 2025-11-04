Tragic Collision in Barabanki: Six Lives Lost in Fatal Crash

A tragic accident claimed six lives and left two injured when a car collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The crash occurred around 10 PM on a bridge over the Kalyani river, causing significant traffic disruption.

The victims, all car passengers from Fatehpur town, were en route back from an outstation rental trip. Police and emergency responders reached the scene promptly, but four individuals perished instantly while two succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The car, lacking a number plate, was heavily damaged.

A preliminary investigation suggested both vehicles were speeding, with the car reportedly veering into the truck's path. The truck driver remains at large. State officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their grief and called for immediate relief and medical efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)