Jamaica Rebuilds Amid Tourist Season Threat

With Jamaica's peak tourism season just a month away, the island is rushing to rebuild from Hurricane Melissa's destructive path through its western region. Officials are working tirelessly to repair hotels and clear debris in hopes of preserving the critical influx of tourists.

The storm, which struck on October 28, dealt a devastating blow to the nation that planned for a 7% growth in tourism this winter season, welcoming approximately 4.3 million visitors. Officials, including Christopher Jarrett of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, are assessing damage in the northwest and southwest regions, and focusing on the recovery of essential tourism infrastructure.

Despite significant challenges, including disrupted communication and electricity services, the tourism sector aims to revive itself by December 15. Meanwhile, international flights have resumed, and efforts continue to encourage tourism and mitigate economic fallout from the hurricane's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)