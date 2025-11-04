Lockheed Martin's Urgent Push: Accelerating Taiwan's F-16V Deliveries Amidst Supply Chain Delays

Lockheed Martin is actively working to expedite the delayed deliveries of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, a challenge compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions. Taiwan, grappling with mounting military pressures from Beijing, has expressed concerns over repeated postponements of critical U.S. defense equipment.

According to a report submitted to lawmakers, Taiwan's defense ministry revealed that the planned arrival of 66 F-16V fighters by the end of 2026 has suffered setbacks due to production line shifts and logistical challenges. In response, Lockheed Martin reiterated its pledge to provide Taiwan with essential defense capabilities through its F-16 fleet, reinforcing the island's air defense systems.

The package includes the current 66 F-16Vs and upgrades to Taiwan's existing F-16 Viper jets, a program completed in December 2023. Lockheed assured that they are coordinating with the U.S. government to adjust delivery schedules while maintaining the safety and compliance of their products.

