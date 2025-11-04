Tragedy in Indore: Fatal Bus Accident at Bheru Ghat

A bus accident in Indore's Bheru Ghat area has resulted in three fatalities, with the death toll rising after another victim succumbed to injuries. More than 30 individuals sustained injuries as the private bus plummeted into a gorge late Monday night, authorities reported.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, announcing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, sourced from the CM's Voluntary Relief Fund. Preliminary investigations indicate that driver negligence was a significant factor in the accident.

The driver, believed to have been intoxicated, fled the scene following the crash. Efforts by police are underway to apprehend him. An additional superintendent of police revealed the victims' identities, while rescue operations ensured the transportation of injured passengers to multiple hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)