Left Menu

Trump's Tumultuous Triumph: Markets Ride the Rollercoaster

Since Donald Trump's 2024 election win, global markets have faced unprecedented volatility. Stocks, gold, and crypto reached record highs amid policy uncertainties. Thanks to AI enthusiasm and shifting trade dynamics, stocks soared despite tariff fears. Tesla enjoyed a brief surge post-election but faced challenges. Meanwhile, bond yields advanced due to fiscal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:30 IST
Trump's Tumultuous Triumph: Markets Ride the Rollercoaster
Donald Trump

In an era marked by unpredictability, Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win has led to significant shifts in global financial markets. The aftermath of his victory over Kamala Harris saw stock markets, gold, and cryptocurrencies hitting unprecedented heights. However, these gains are juxtaposed against policy-induced uncertainties.

Investors have quickly adapted to Trump's volatile approach, with strategies emerging to manage his fluctuating policy stances. The so-called 'TACO' trade, reflecting Trump's tendency to retract his threats, has become a market fixture. While Trump's policies initially propelled the dollar, recent geopolitical tensions and trade pressures have curbed its value.

Stock markets worldwide have rebounded, largely fueled by artificial intelligence developments and lowered global interest rates. In particular, defense and tech stocks have benefited. Yet, Trump's relationship with key business figures like Elon Musk has been tumultuous, affecting companies like Tesla. Consequently, bond yields have risen as investor concerns over fiscal policies loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025