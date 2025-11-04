Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Financial Turbulence: Q2 Losses Soar Amid Currency Challenges

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo airline, reported a net loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore for Q2 due to currency movements. Despite this, IndiGo saw a 10% revenue growth. It marks a net profit excluding currency impacts. The airline maintains a strong domestic presence with a market share of 64.3%.

Updated: 04-11-2025 16:36 IST
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, has announced a staggering net loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore for the second quarter, primarily due to unfavourable currency movements. This marks a concerning increase from the Rs 986.7 crore loss recorded a year ago.

Despite the financial blow, IndiGo noted a 10 per cent increase in topline revenue, excluding currency impacts. In total, the company generated an income of Rs 19,599.5 crore, compared to Rs 17,759 crore in the same timeframe last year. CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted a notable operational profit of Rs 104 crore.

As the largest airline in the country, IndiGo's domestic market share remained robust at 64.3% in September. Even in the face of external industry challenges, the airline strategizes for continued growth, with plans to increase operational capacity through the financial year 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

