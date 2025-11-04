Uttar Pradesh's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Crushing Begins with Price Boost

The 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season in Uttar Pradesh is underway, with 21 mills beginning their operations, according to a state government statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices, a decision set to benefit numerous farmers statewide, as highlighted by Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S.

Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has also stated that a cooperative sugar mill in Baghpat will be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)