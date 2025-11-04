Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Crushing Begins with Price Boost

The sugarcane crushing season 2025-26 in Uttar Pradesh has kicked off, with 21 mills operational and a Rs 30/quintal rise in cane prices announced by the state government. This move is expected to benefit farmers, with additional payments of around Rs 3,000 crore and a positive impact on the rural economy.

The 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season in Uttar Pradesh is underway, with 21 mills beginning their operations, according to a state government statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices, a decision set to benefit numerous farmers statewide, as highlighted by Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S.

Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has also stated that a cooperative sugar mill in Baghpat will be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

