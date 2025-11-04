Uttar Pradesh's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Crushing Begins with Price Boost
The sugarcane crushing season 2025-26 in Uttar Pradesh has kicked off, with 21 mills operational and a Rs 30/quintal rise in cane prices announced by the state government. This move is expected to benefit farmers, with additional payments of around Rs 3,000 crore and a positive impact on the rural economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season in Uttar Pradesh is underway, with 21 mills beginning their operations, according to a state government statement.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices, a decision set to benefit numerous farmers statewide, as highlighted by Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S.
Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has also stated that a cooperative sugar mill in Baghpat will be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NBA Disburses ₹3 Cr to AP Farmers for Red Sanders Under ABS Benefit Scheme
India's Sustainability Push: Red Sanders Initiative Disburses Benefits to Andhra Farmers
Tejashwi Yadav's Promises for Bihar Farmers and Women: Major Announcements Ahead of Elections
Sugarcane Protest Intensifies: Farmers Demand Fair Price in Belagavi
Madhya Pradesh Farmers Face Procurement Policy Uncertainty