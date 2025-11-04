China Warns of Semiconductor Supply Disruption Amid Dutch Seizure
China's commerce ministry criticized the Netherlands for not cooperating to resolve a dispute over the seizure of chipmaker Nexperia, warning of potential supply chain disruptions. European suppliers seek exemptions to China's export restrictions on Nexperia products, while bilateral talks continue in search of a constructive solution.
China's commerce ministry has accused the Netherlands of failing to collaborate with Beijing on a dispute triggered by the Dutch government's seizure of the chipmaker Nexperia. The ministry warned of potential disruptions to the global semiconductor supply chain if the situation remains unresolved.
European automotive suppliers are seeking exemptions from the Chinese export restrictions on Nexperia's China-made products. The restrictions were imposed after the Netherlands took control of the company, citing concerns about its Chinese parent, Wingtech. This move raises doubts about reaching a long-term resolution soon, despite statements from the White House and EU officials.
The Chinese ministry urged the Netherlands to cease interference in Nexperia's affairs and engage constructively with Beijing. They emphasized the wider ramifications of the dispute on bilateral ties and China-EU trade relations. Ongoing talks aim to find a solution for economic stability, as chip shortages continue to impact European automotive production lines.
