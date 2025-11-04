Deutsche Borse Expands with New GCC in Hyderabad
Deutsche Borse, a German company, is set to open a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to create 1,000 IT jobs within two years. Telangana's Chief Minister expresses gratitude and encourages further investments while seeking to strengthen educational and vocational ties with Germany.
Deutsche Borse, a leading German company, is establishing its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The announcement was made during a meeting between the German Consul General, Michael Hasper, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
As part of the GCC initiative, the new facility in Hyderabad is expected to generate at least 1,000 jobs in the IT sector over the next two years. In response to the company's decision, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his appreciation and highlighted Hyderabad's appeal as a prime investment destination.
The Chief Minister also urged German firms to consider investing in Telangana's IT, Pharma, and Automobile sectors. Furthermore, he proposed enhanced educational collaboration, including German language instruction and vocational training, to further strengthen ties between Telangana and Germany.
