Left Menu

Deutsche Borse Expands with New GCC in Hyderabad

Deutsche Borse, a German company, is set to open a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to create 1,000 IT jobs within two years. Telangana's Chief Minister expresses gratitude and encourages further investments while seeking to strengthen educational and vocational ties with Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:49 IST
Deutsche Borse Expands with New GCC in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Deutsche Borse, a leading German company, is establishing its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The announcement was made during a meeting between the German Consul General, Michael Hasper, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

As part of the GCC initiative, the new facility in Hyderabad is expected to generate at least 1,000 jobs in the IT sector over the next two years. In response to the company's decision, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his appreciation and highlighted Hyderabad's appeal as a prime investment destination.

The Chief Minister also urged German firms to consider investing in Telangana's IT, Pharma, and Automobile sectors. Furthermore, he proposed enhanced educational collaboration, including German language instruction and vocational training, to further strengthen ties between Telangana and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025