Left Menu

IMFA Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome Plant

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) will acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant in Kalinganagar for Rs 610 crore, boosting production capacity. This strategic move enhances IMFA's market share and operational efficiency, amidst rising domestic demand for ferro chrome driven by India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:11 IST
IMFA Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome Plant
IMFA Acquires Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome Plant at Kalinganagar (Photo/@IMFALtd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), India's top producer of ferro alloys, has agreed to acquire Tata Steel Limited's ferro chrome plant in Kalinganagar, Odisha, for Rs 610 crore. This acquisition will add significant furnace capacity, raising IMFA's total to over 0.5 million tonnes annually.

The Kalinganagar facility spans 115 acres and includes four furnaces, with the potential to produce 150,000 tonnes annually after the completion of a new furnace. The plant's strategic location near IMFA's chrome ore mines and forthcoming projects promises cost efficiencies and synergies.

IMFA Managing Director, Subhrakant Panda, emphasized the acquisition's transformative impact, boosting domestic sales amid strong demand. Financed through internal resources, the deal highlights IMFA's robust financial health. The company also reported strong quarterly earnings, with rising ferro chrome prices expected to benefit future performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025