Norton Revives: A Legendary Motorcycle Brand Reborn

British motorcycle icon Norton is set for a rejuvenated entry into the Indian market by summer 2026, thanks to its parent company, TVS Motor Co, leveraging the India-UK free trade agreement. The announcement was made by TVS Motor Co Chairman Sudarshan Venu.

At the EICMA 2025 two-wheeler exhibition, Norton debuted its latest 'Manx' and 'Atlas' models. These motorcycles are slated for an initial March-April 2026 release in the UK and Europe, with India and the US to follow.

Norton anticipates significant benefits from the FTA, particularly in easing the import of UK-manufactured four-cylinders to India, facilitating the brand's modern resurgence. Venu revealed a strategic investment of 250 million pounds to invigorate the brand, aiming for a long-term sales target of 20,000 units.

