Castrol India Accelerates with 10% Profit Growth in Q3

Castrol India has announced a significant milestone, reporting a 10% rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 228 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 207 crore the previous year.

The lubes manufacturer also achieved a 6% growth in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 1,363 crore this September quarter, up from Rs 1,288 crore in the same period of 2024.

The company's leadership attributes this success to a diverse product portfolio and a nimble channel mix catering to both rural and industrial segments. Castrol India remains focused on volume growth, market share gains, and portfolio expansion despite external challenges like forex fluctuations and base oil price volatility.