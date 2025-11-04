Castrol India Accelerates with 10% Profit Growth in Q3
Castrol India has reported a 10% increase in its Profit After Tax, reaching Rs 228 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 207 crore in the same period last year. The company cites a diverse portfolio and agile channel strategy as key factors in its growth story.
- Country:
- India
Castrol India has announced a significant milestone, reporting a 10% rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 228 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 207 crore the previous year.
The lubes manufacturer also achieved a 6% growth in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 1,363 crore this September quarter, up from Rs 1,288 crore in the same period of 2024.
The company's leadership attributes this success to a diverse product portfolio and a nimble channel mix catering to both rural and industrial segments. Castrol India remains focused on volume growth, market share gains, and portfolio expansion despite external challenges like forex fluctuations and base oil price volatility.
- READ MORE ON:
- Castrol
- India
- profit
- growth
- Q3
- revenue
- Kedar Lele
- Mrinalini Srinivasan
- forex volatility
- oil price
ALSO READ
Paytm's Soars with 24% Revenue Increase amid AI Innovations in Q2 FY26
Paytm Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth
Allied Blenders and Distillers: Consistent Growth Amid Revenue Dip
Metropolis Healthcare Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3
Wheels India's Five-Pronged Strategy Fuels Revenue Growth Ambitions