Castrol India Accelerates with 10% Profit Growth in Q3

Castrol India has reported a 10% increase in its Profit After Tax, reaching Rs 228 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 207 crore in the same period last year. The company cites a diverse portfolio and agile channel strategy as key factors in its growth story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Castrol India has announced a significant milestone, reporting a 10% rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 228 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 207 crore the previous year.

The lubes manufacturer also achieved a 6% growth in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 1,363 crore this September quarter, up from Rs 1,288 crore in the same period of 2024.

The company's leadership attributes this success to a diverse product portfolio and a nimble channel mix catering to both rural and industrial segments. Castrol India remains focused on volume growth, market share gains, and portfolio expansion despite external challenges like forex fluctuations and base oil price volatility.

