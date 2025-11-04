Left Menu

Bahrain Eyes Strategic Partnership with India through FTA

Bahrain aims to establish a free trade agreement with India, as both nations view each other as strategic partners. The FTA is expected to be finalized within two years, with discussions focusing on technology, education, and tourism. India and Bahrain are also negotiating a double taxation avoidance agreement.

Updated: 04-11-2025 20:34 IST
Bahrain is setting its sights on a free trade agreement with India, underscoring the Middle Eastern nation's view of New Delhi as an essential strategic partner. This announcement was made by Bahrain's Minister of Sustainable Development, Noor Bint Ali Al Khulaif, amidst recent trade deal negotiations between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 event, Noor emphasized Bahrain's desire to align with India as a crucial market akin to China, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. With an FTA in sight, discussions are underway to cement this economic collaboration. Bahrain's Economic Development Board is actively pursuing these conversations.

India and Bahrain have commenced significant dialogues on broadening their ties, including developing a double taxation avoidance agreement. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani held talks in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors such as technology, education, and tourism. The FTA discussions are anticipated to conclude in the coming two years according to Bahraini officials.

