Allied Blenders and Distillers: Consistent Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), a home-grown spirits maker, reported a net profit of Rs 62.91 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 47.56 crore a year ago. Despite a revenue drop of 3.7%, the company sees optimistic growth in the upcoming festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.91 crore for the September quarter, marking an increase from Rs 47.56 crore in the same period last year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Despite a decrease in revenue by 3.7% to Rs 1,952.59 crore, Managing Director Alok Gupta remains optimistic, citing consistent portfolio premiumisation and margin enhancement. He forecasts continued profitable growth, driven by a buoyant festive season.

ABD's shares settled at Rs 672.85 on the BSE, noting a 1.56% dip. The company's strategy includes expanding its luxury portfolio to meet customer needs and ensure long-term stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

