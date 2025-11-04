Amul Leads Global Co-operative Rankings with Sustainable Growth
Amul, marketed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, has been ranked the top co-operative globally based on GDP per capita performance by the International Cooperative Alliance World Cooperative Monitor 2025. This highlights Amul's impact on inclusive growth and sustainable rural development in India.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, known for its Amul brand, has achieved the status of the world's top co-operative based on GDP per capita, according to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025.
The announcement, made at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar, celebrates Amul's significant role in enhancing the livelihoods of millions of dairy farmers in India through its cooperative model, which promotes inclusive development, social justice, and sustainable rural advancement, according to a GCMMF statement.
The World Cooperative Monitor, in partnership with EURICSE, annually evaluates the economic and social contributions of major cooperative enterprises globally. Amul, led by GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta, is a unique farmer-owned brand, with its cooperative model aligning with various UN Sustainable Development Goals like poverty elimination and gender equality.
