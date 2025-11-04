Left Menu

Amul Leads Global Co-operative Rankings with Sustainable Growth

Amul, marketed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, has been ranked the top co-operative globally based on GDP per capita performance by the International Cooperative Alliance World Cooperative Monitor 2025. This highlights Amul's impact on inclusive growth and sustainable rural development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:39 IST
Amul Leads Global Co-operative Rankings with Sustainable Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, known for its Amul brand, has achieved the status of the world's top co-operative based on GDP per capita, according to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025.

The announcement, made at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar, celebrates Amul's significant role in enhancing the livelihoods of millions of dairy farmers in India through its cooperative model, which promotes inclusive development, social justice, and sustainable rural advancement, according to a GCMMF statement.

The World Cooperative Monitor, in partnership with EURICSE, annually evaluates the economic and social contributions of major cooperative enterprises globally. Amul, led by GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta, is a unique farmer-owned brand, with its cooperative model aligning with various UN Sustainable Development Goals like poverty elimination and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Controversy Over Elon Musk's Trillion-Dollar Compensation Proposal

 Global
2
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized

CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seize...

 India
3
Cricket Battles Escalate: Tensions Rise Between Rivals Pakistan and India

Cricket Battles Escalate: Tensions Rise Between Rivals Pakistan and India

 Global
4
Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers

Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025