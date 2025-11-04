Amul Tops Global Cooperative Rankings, Celebrating Cooperative Empowerment
Amul, under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, has been recognized as the leading cooperative worldwide in terms of GDP per capita. Acknowledged by the International Cooperative Alliance World Cooperative Monitor 2025, this accolade highlights Amul's sustainable impact and empowerment of millions of dairy farmers across India.
Amul has been ranked as the top cooperative in the world in terms of GDP per capita, according to the International Cooperative Alliance's World Cooperative Monitor 2025.
The rankings, announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, emphasize Amul's significant role in supporting inclusive growth and sustainable rural development.
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah congratulated Amul, noting its exemplary model of empowerment and self-reliance as a global standard.
