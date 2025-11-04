Amul Tops Global Cooperative Rankings, Celebrating Cooperative Empowerment

Amul has been ranked as the top cooperative in the world in terms of GDP per capita, according to the International Cooperative Alliance's World Cooperative Monitor 2025.

The rankings, announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, emphasize Amul's significant role in supporting inclusive growth and sustainable rural development.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah congratulated Amul, noting its exemplary model of empowerment and self-reliance as a global standard.

