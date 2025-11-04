Security Alert Causes Ground Stop at Reagan Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that it has issued a ground stop for all air traffic at the Reagan Washington National Airport. This decision comes in response to a reported security issue.

According to FlightRadar24, a flight tracking service, the situation stemmed from an unconfirmed threat concerning a United Airlines aircraft. The airplane was accordingly moved away from other planes at the airport as a precautionary step.

Requests for comment from both the FAA and United Airlines remained unanswered as officials worked to address the situation. Passengers and airport personnel are being vigilant as the investigation continues.

