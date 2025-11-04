Left Menu

Security Alert Causes Ground Stop at Reagan Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at Reagan Washington National Airport following an unconfirmed security threat on a United Airlines flight. FlightRadar24 reported that the aircraft was isolated from others as a precautionary measure. Neither the FAA nor United Airlines have commented on the situation yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that it has issued a ground stop for all air traffic at the Reagan Washington National Airport. This decision comes in response to a reported security issue.

According to FlightRadar24, a flight tracking service, the situation stemmed from an unconfirmed threat concerning a United Airlines aircraft. The airplane was accordingly moved away from other planes at the airport as a precautionary step.

Requests for comment from both the FAA and United Airlines remained unanswered as officials worked to address the situation. Passengers and airport personnel are being vigilant as the investigation continues.

