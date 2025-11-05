Tragedy in Louisville: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Massive Response

A UPS cargo plane with three crew members crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, resulting in at least three fatalities and 11 injuries, according to reports. Governor Andy Beshear warned that casualty figures might rise.

Footage captured the plane's tragic final moments as flames appeared on its left wing before it lifted slightly and then burst into a ball of fire upon crashing. The blaze caused significant destruction, including damage to a nearby building's roof.

The crash prompted a substantial public safety response with police, fire, and rescue teams rushing to the scene. Due to ongoing risks from fuel and potential explosions, responders took shelter behind available cover. Louisville's Mayor highlighted the gravity of the situation given the flammable materials onboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)