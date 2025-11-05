Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Passenger and Goods Trains Collide in Chhattisgarh

A collision between a passenger train and a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh resulted in 11 fatalities and 20 injuries. Rescue operations were challenging due to the wreckage. Authorities have announced compensation for victims, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Passenger and Goods Trains Collide in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has claimed 11 lives, with rescue operations proving challenging due to the tangled wreckage. Of the 11 fatalities, five individuals have been identified, including key personnel aboard the train, while the search continues for the identities of others.

The collision occurred when a passenger train, traveling from Gevra to Bilaspur, overshot a red signal and struck a stationary goods train at high speed on Tuesday afternoon. The impact was so severe that a passenger train coach ended up atop a wagon of the cargo train.

Amid immediate rescue efforts, authorities have announced compensations ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the victims and an inquiry led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to investigate the incident. Medical treatment and support for injured passengers are ongoing in local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics

Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics

 India
2
India Shelter Reports Robust Growth in Q2FY26 Financial Results

India Shelter Reports Robust Growth in Q2FY26 Financial Results

 India
3
People of Bihar will get free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh if INDIA bloc is voted to power: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.

People of Bihar will get free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh if INDIA bloc is...

 India
4
Slam Dunks and Aces: A Thrilling Night in Sports

Slam Dunks and Aces: A Thrilling Night in Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025