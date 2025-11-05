Tragedy Strikes as Passenger and Goods Trains Collide in Chhattisgarh

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has claimed 11 lives, with rescue operations proving challenging due to the tangled wreckage. Of the 11 fatalities, five individuals have been identified, including key personnel aboard the train, while the search continues for the identities of others.

The collision occurred when a passenger train, traveling from Gevra to Bilaspur, overshot a red signal and struck a stationary goods train at high speed on Tuesday afternoon. The impact was so severe that a passenger train coach ended up atop a wagon of the cargo train.

Amid immediate rescue efforts, authorities have announced compensations ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the victims and an inquiry led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to investigate the incident. Medical treatment and support for injured passengers are ongoing in local hospitals.

