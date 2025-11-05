Brussels Airport Reopens After Drone Disruptions

Brussels Airport, the busiest hub in Belgium, resumed operations on Wednesday morning following a temporary shutdown triggered by drone activity the previous night. This disruption caused significant inconvenience for travelers as the airport worked to restore normalcy.

As operations restarted, a number of flights managed to take off as scheduled early Wednesday, while others faced delays or were cancelled altogether due to the unexpected interruption. The airport's website detailed the status of departing flights, offering passengers updates on their travel plans.

The incident is the latest in a series of challenges airports worldwide face regarding drone interference, underlining the need for effective measures to prevent future disruptions and ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)