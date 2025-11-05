Deakin University: Shaping Tomorrow's Cyber Defenders at GIFT City
Deakin University's GIFT City campus empowers students with cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity. Under Dr. Hridoy Sankar Dutta’s guidance, students gain practical experience in AI, data science, and cyber forensics, preparing them for high-demand roles in an evolving digital landscape. The program combines theory with hands-on projects, embracing innovation and ethics.
- Country:
- India
At the heart of Deakin University's GIFT City campus, Dr. Hridoy Sankar Dutta is on a mission to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts. With a rich background from institutions like the University of Cambridge and IIIT Delhi, Dr. Dutta brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to his lectures.
Dr. Dutta's teaching seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence, data science, and cyber forensics to prepare students for real-world challenges, from deepfake detection to AI-driven threat intelligence. This learning approach is rooted in practical application, allowing students to analyze live threats and create defenses based on frameworks such as NIST and ISO 27001.
Located within India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), this campus presents students with a cutting-edge environment to learn and apply cybersecurity measures. Deakin's comprehensive program not only provides global exposure but also readies students for impactful roles in an industry projected to face a significant talent shortage in the coming years.
Dr. Dutta emphasizes the mission element of cybersecurity, where every contribution can safeguard digital commerce and national security. According to him, cybersecurity isn't merely a career choice—it's a mission to protect and innovate within the digital realm.
