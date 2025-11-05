China Eases Export Controls on U.S. Entities

In a significant move, China is set to lift export control measures against 15 U.S. entities, while extending a pause on similar controls for another 16 entities for a year. This decision, due to take effect on November 10, represents a shift in the geopolitical tension surrounding trade regulations, according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

China's latest move also includes the removal or one-year suspension of measures imposed earlier in March and April against specific U.S. entities, which were added to the unreliable entity list. These adjustments are expected to restore certain commercial activities between Chinese and American firms.

The easing of export controls will allow Chinese companies to apply for exporting dual-use items, while the changes in the unreliable entity list will permit domestic firms to resume business transactions with the affected U.S. entities. This development could enhance trade flow and economic cooperation between the two nations.