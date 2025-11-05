Left Menu

China Eases Export Controls on U.S. Entities

China plans to remove export controls against 15 U.S. entities and pause measures for 16 more, starting November 10. The decision will enable Chinese exporters to apply for dual-use items exports, and domestic firms can conduct transactions with entities previously on the unreliable entity list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:11 IST
China Eases Export Controls on U.S. Entities
  • China

In a significant move, China is set to lift export control measures against 15 U.S. entities, while extending a pause on similar controls for another 16 entities for a year. This decision, due to take effect on November 10, represents a shift in the geopolitical tension surrounding trade regulations, according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

China's latest move also includes the removal or one-year suspension of measures imposed earlier in March and April against specific U.S. entities, which were added to the unreliable entity list. These adjustments are expected to restore certain commercial activities between Chinese and American firms.

The easing of export controls will allow Chinese companies to apply for exporting dual-use items, while the changes in the unreliable entity list will permit domestic firms to resume business transactions with the affected U.S. entities. This development could enhance trade flow and economic cooperation between the two nations.

