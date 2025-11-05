India Unveils Pioneering AI Governance Guidelines for a Responsible Future

In a significant stride towards curating the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the India AI Governance Guidelines under the IndiaAI Mission. This initiative lays the groundwork for a robust AI ecosystem that prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and accountability across various sectors, striving to harmonize innovation with responsibility.

Central to these guidelines are the 'Seven Sutras' principles, forming the backbone of India's AI governance strategy: Trust, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness & Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience & Sustainability. Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood emphasized that the guiding ethos of the framework centers around the principle of 'Do No Harm'.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan remarked that India's approach, deeply rooted in its Digital Public Infrastructure, will serve as a global exemplar for safe AI adoption. The comprehensive framework incorporates governance, regulation, and oversight mechanisms via the AI Governance Group, supported by the Technology and Policy Expert Committee and the AI Safety Institute, to coordinate national AI policy, assess risks, and set technical safety standards.

The guidelines also propose an Action Plan with short, medium, and long-term measures, including India-specific AI risk frameworks, incident reporting, awareness programs, and pilot regulatory sandboxes for emerging technologies. This pivotal move underscores India's commitment to leading global AI governance, notably in the Global South, ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

The release of these guidelines marks India's unwavering resolve to establish a future-ready, ethical, and secure AI landscape, reaffirming its dedication to leveraging technology as a force for good, ensuring AI's ethical, inclusive, and accountable nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)