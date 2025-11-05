Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

A passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, killing 11 and injuring several. Initial findings indicate the crew failed to heed a red signal, causing the fatal collision. The report highlights the subsequent rescue and recovery efforts, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:03 IST
Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in 11 fatalities, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others. The incident occurred after the crew of the passenger train ignored a red signal, according to preliminary findings.

The shocking collision unraveled on Tuesday afternoon when the local MEMU passenger train, numbered 68733, overshot a critical danger signal and hit the rear brake van of the freight train. The ensuing impact derailed parts of both trains, making rescue operations crucial and challenging.

While initial reports pinned the blame on the crew for not preventing the violation, further investigations are anticipated, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety set to delve deeper into the accident's causes. Rescue operations have been widely mobilized to support the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

 Pakistan
2
Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

 India
3
Chronic Conditions' Sequence: A Key to Long Covid Risk

Chronic Conditions' Sequence: A Key to Long Covid Risk

 India
4
Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation

Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025