Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

A passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in 11 fatalities, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others. The incident occurred after the crew of the passenger train ignored a red signal, according to preliminary findings.

The shocking collision unraveled on Tuesday afternoon when the local MEMU passenger train, numbered 68733, overshot a critical danger signal and hit the rear brake van of the freight train. The ensuing impact derailed parts of both trains, making rescue operations crucial and challenging.

While initial reports pinned the blame on the crew for not preventing the violation, further investigations are anticipated, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety set to delve deeper into the accident's causes. Rescue operations have been widely mobilized to support the injured.

