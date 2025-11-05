Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Air Security Under Scrutiny

Flights at Belgium's main international airport experienced significant disruptions on Wednesday following overnight drone sightings that forced a temporary closure. Prime Minister Bart De Wever has convened a high-level meeting with senior ministers to address the mounting safety concerns.

This incident marks the first occasion Brussels Airport has been closed due to drones, following a weekend of unauthorized drone activity near a military base storing US nuclear weapons. The airport warned that delays and cancellations remain possible, emphasizing passenger and staff safety as a primary concern.

While the drone operators have yet to be identified, Defence Minister Theo Francken attributed recent flights near the Kleine-Brogel air base to possible espionage efforts aimed at destabilization. Similar untraceable drone sightings occurred last month near another Belgian military site near the German border. Such incidents across Europe, including a significant disruption at Berlin's Brandenburg airport, underscore growing worries about drones' impact on air travel and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)