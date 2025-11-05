Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Air Security Under Scrutiny

Flights at Brussels' main airport were disrupted due to drone sightings, prompting a shutdown and a national security meeting. Recent drone activity near military bases sparked concerns of espionage. Similar incidents in Europe highlight growing concerns over drone-related threats to air travel and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:25 IST
Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Air Security Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Flights at Belgium's main international airport experienced significant disruptions on Wednesday following overnight drone sightings that forced a temporary closure. Prime Minister Bart De Wever has convened a high-level meeting with senior ministers to address the mounting safety concerns.

This incident marks the first occasion Brussels Airport has been closed due to drones, following a weekend of unauthorized drone activity near a military base storing US nuclear weapons. The airport warned that delays and cancellations remain possible, emphasizing passenger and staff safety as a primary concern.

While the drone operators have yet to be identified, Defence Minister Theo Francken attributed recent flights near the Kleine-Brogel air base to possible espionage efforts aimed at destabilization. Similar untraceable drone sightings occurred last month near another Belgian military site near the German border. Such incidents across Europe, including a significant disruption at Berlin's Brandenburg airport, underscore growing worries about drones' impact on air travel and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

 Pakistan
2
Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

 India
3
Chronic Conditions' Sequence: A Key to Long Covid Risk

Chronic Conditions' Sequence: A Key to Long Covid Risk

 India
4
Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation

Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025