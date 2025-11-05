Amazon India's Fee Adjustments Spark Seller Concerns

Amazon India has announced an increase of 11% in its warehouse storage fees, effective November 2025, marking the first such adjustment since 2023. The online retail giant cites market alignment and rising operational costs as the reasons behind this decision.

Earlier, Amazon had removed referral fees for over 1.2 crore low-value items and reduced fees for products priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500. Despite these changes, sellers have voiced concerns over escalating costs.

Sellers like Nagma from Bengaluru express a need for better consultation, highlighting Amazon's significant platform traction. Others worry about additional cost burdens from previous increases, emphasizing the demand for a cooperative fee revision approach to sustain e-commerce in India.