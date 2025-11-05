Odisha's Ambitious Maritime Vision: New Ports and Economic Growth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday unveiled ambitious plans to transform the state's maritime infrastructure. Speaking at the foundation day of Paradip Port and the 'Boita Bandana Utsav,' Majhi announced the establishment of a new port at Bahuda, Ganjam and a shipbuilding and repair centre near Paradip, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 46,000 crore.

The projects aim to revolutionize trade, tourism, and industry in Odisha, as the government collaborates with the Paradip Port Authority. The Bahuda port is set to receive Rs 21,500 crore, while the shipbuilding center will see an investment of Rs 24,700 crore. Additionally, a world-class cruise terminal is proposed for Puri, complementing Odisha's modern maritime vision.

Majhi highlighted Paradip Port's pivotal role in the state's economy, lauding its increased cargo handling capacity and its status as India's top large port. Aligning with the 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Developed India 2047' plan, Paradip Port is poised for major developments, further supported by initiatives like 'Sagarmala' and 'Gati Shakti.' Paradip is also set to see a greenfield airport and become a green hydrogen hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)