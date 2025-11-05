India Targets 10% of Global 6G Patents by 2030

India is ambitiously charting a path to secure at least 10% of global 6G patents by 2030, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, announced. Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, Mittal highlighted the government's commitment to making India a global leader in next-generation telecom technology.

"Our roadmap includes fostering research and development, boosting domestic manufacturing, and encouraging collaboration between academia, industry, and government," Mittal stated. The Bharat 6G Alliance, propelled by the Prime Minister's vision, aims to be at the forefront of innovation by harnessing advanced communication features like low latency and high reliability.

Artificial Intelligence is poised to play a critical role, transforming communication networks with self-healing capabilities and higher efficiency. ESTIC 2025 attendees, including Nobel Laureates and innovators, will focus on key themes such as AI, digital communications, and semiconductor manufacturing, driving India's scientific growth. The conclave will serve as a crucible for ideas, strengthening the nation's technology ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)