Left Menu

India Targets 10% of Global 6G Patents by 2030

India aims to capture at least 10% of 6G patents worldwide by 2030, as part of a strategic plan to establish itself as a leader in telecommunication technology. The initiative focuses on fostering research, innovation, and domestic manufacturing while highlighting the crucial role of AI in next-gen networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:09 IST
India Targets 10% of Global 6G Patents by 2030
Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications Neeraj Mittal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is ambitiously charting a path to secure at least 10% of global 6G patents by 2030, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, announced. Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, Mittal highlighted the government's commitment to making India a global leader in next-generation telecom technology.

"Our roadmap includes fostering research and development, boosting domestic manufacturing, and encouraging collaboration between academia, industry, and government," Mittal stated. The Bharat 6G Alliance, propelled by the Prime Minister's vision, aims to be at the forefront of innovation by harnessing advanced communication features like low latency and high reliability.

Artificial Intelligence is poised to play a critical role, transforming communication networks with self-healing capabilities and higher efficiency. ESTIC 2025 attendees, including Nobel Laureates and innovators, will focus on key themes such as AI, digital communications, and semiconductor manufacturing, driving India's scientific growth. The conclave will serve as a crucible for ideas, strengthening the nation's technology ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Mount Amid Israel-Gaza Body Swap Amid Ceasefire

Tensions Mount Amid Israel-Gaza Body Swap Amid Ceasefire

 Global
2
Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

 Global
3
Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

 India
4
Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Rights

Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Righ...

 Lithuania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025