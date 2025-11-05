TeamLease Services Reports 12% Growth in Net Profit for Q3 2025

TeamLease Services has reported a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2025, according to their latest regulatory filing. The company's net profit increased to Rs 27.52 crore, compared with Rs 24.58 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw substantial growth, rising 8.41% to Rs 3,032.07 crore, a significant increase from Rs 2,796.83 crore a year ago. Managing Director Ashok Reddy credited the growth to the company's specialized staffing and diversified product offerings.

Despite challenges in general staffing for the BFSI sector, TeamLease Services saw promising results in the retail, e-commerce, consumer, and telecom verticals. Reddy expressed confidence in achieving further EBITDA expansion by leveraging growth and operational efficiency.