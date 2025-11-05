Left Menu

Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Glen Industries Limited revealed a 13.57% increase in revenue and a 9.9% rise in EBITDA for the first half of FY26, driven by demand for thin-wall containers and eco-friendly products. The company plans capacity expansions and product line additions including biodegradable options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:57 IST
Glen Industries Reports INR 97 Crore Total Income in H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, India: Glen Industries Limited, recognized as a leading innovator in sustainable plastic packaging solutions, disclosed its unaudited financial results for the first half of Fiscal Year 2026, showcasing significant growth both strategically and operationally.

The company achieved a substantial 13.57% increase in revenue alongside a 9.9% growth in EBITDA, driven by heightened demand and plant efficiency improvements. A notable rise in interest for thin-wall food containers fueled growth in both domestic and international markets, with planned expansions to boost capacity further.

Chairman Lalit Agrawal emphasized the firm's commitment to eco-friendly product lines and automation to optimize costs as the shift towards sustainable packaging gathers pace globally. This growth aligns with Glen Industries' strategic focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions as they expand their market reach.

