Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Kolkata, India: Glen Industries Limited, recognized as a leading innovator in sustainable plastic packaging solutions, disclosed its unaudited financial results for the first half of Fiscal Year 2026, showcasing significant growth both strategically and operationally.

The company achieved a substantial 13.57% increase in revenue alongside a 9.9% growth in EBITDA, driven by heightened demand and plant efficiency improvements. A notable rise in interest for thin-wall food containers fueled growth in both domestic and international markets, with planned expansions to boost capacity further.

Chairman Lalit Agrawal emphasized the firm's commitment to eco-friendly product lines and automation to optimize costs as the shift towards sustainable packaging gathers pace globally. This growth aligns with Glen Industries' strategic focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions as they expand their market reach.