Fare Dispute Turns Deadly: Kolkata Bus Incident Shocks City

A violent incident erupted in Kolkata when a fare disagreement led to a conductor allegedly pushing a passenger, Mohammad Aziz Khan, off a moving bus. Khan is hospitalized with injuries, while conductor Bishnu Sau faces attempted murder charges. CCTV evidence helped police capture Sau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:19 IST
An altercation on a Kolkata bus escalated on Wednesday when the conductor allegedly pushed a passenger, Mohammad Aziz Khan, from the vehicle, leaving him gravely injured. The incident occurred on AJC Bose Road and has since led to the arrest of the conductor, Bishnu Sau, on charges of attempted murder.

The confrontation unfolded as the bus passed the busy intersection of AJC Bose Road and Rawdon Street. A dispute over the fare between Khan and Sau quickly turned aggressive, culminating in Khan being forcibly ejected from the moving bus, according to a senior police officer.

Shakespeare Sarani Police successfully arrested Sau after reviewing CCTV footage, which confirmed critical details of the unsettling event. Khan is receiving medical care at SSKM Hospital, while local authorities continue the investigation and legal proceedings against Sau.

