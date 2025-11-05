Left Menu

Monorail Mishap: Testing Gone Awry in Mumbai

A newly-procured Mumbai monorail coach suffered severe damages during a test run at Wadala depot, injuring three staffers. Although officials termed it a 'minor incident', concerns about safety and operational readiness have been raised, leading to further scrutiny of the system's performance and protocols.

A recently acquired monorail train in Mumbai encountered a mishap during a test run, leading to significant damage and injuries to three staff members, including the train captain. The incident, which took place at the Wadala depot, occurred with no passengers on board.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) described the event as a 'minor incident', asserting that no injuries were reported, even though a civic official confirmed worker injuries. This comes in the wake of suspended monorail operations due to ongoing technical upgrades, spotlighting recurring safety issues.

The accident highlights ongoing challenges faced by the monorail system in Mumbai, drawing attention to safety protocols and procedural adherence during test trials. Despite reassurances, the repeated technical glitches continue to cause concern among the commuting public and city officials.

