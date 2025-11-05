Air India's Flight Delays Linked to Third-Party Network Glitch

Scores of Air India flights faced delays on Wednesday as check-in systems malfunctioned across multiple airports, including Delhi. The glitch, originating from a third-party connectivity network, hampered operations for over an hour before normalcy returned.

Air India notified passengers about the potential for continued delays even as the system began to stabilize. Affected travelers were urged to verify flight statuses online and allocate additional time for their journey to the airport.

While the airline withheld specifics on which airports were impacted, sources indicated widespread domestic airport disruptions, with foreign carriers also experiencing similar issues.

