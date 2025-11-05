Left Menu

Air India's Flight Delays Linked to Third-Party Network Glitch

Air India flights experienced delays due to check-in system issues caused by a third-party network glitch, affecting several airports, including Delhi. The problem persisted for over an hour before systems were restored. Passengers were advised to check flight status and allow extra travel time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:10 IST
Air India's Flight Delays Linked to Third-Party Network Glitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of Air India flights faced delays on Wednesday as check-in systems malfunctioned across multiple airports, including Delhi. The glitch, originating from a third-party connectivity network, hampered operations for over an hour before normalcy returned.

Air India notified passengers about the potential for continued delays even as the system began to stabilize. Affected travelers were urged to verify flight statuses online and allocate additional time for their journey to the airport.

While the airline withheld specifics on which airports were impacted, sources indicated widespread domestic airport disruptions, with foreign carriers also experiencing similar issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic US-Syrian Relations: A New Chapter

Historic US-Syrian Relations: A New Chapter

 Global
2
France Suspends Shein Amid Child Sex Doll Scandal

France Suspends Shein Amid Child Sex Doll Scandal

 Global
3
U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

 Global
4
Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025