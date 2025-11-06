Tragic UPS Plane Crash Sparks Emergency in Kentucky

In response to a catastrophic UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The crash resulted in at least nine fatalities, substantial damage to two businesses, and significant delays to UPS operations.

Rescue efforts were hampered by thick black smoke emanating from the crash site, a nearby industrial area that included a petroleum recycling company. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are actively seeking the cause behind the fiery incident that claimed the lives of the three crew members aboard the 34-year-old MD-11 cargo plane.

Amid the chaos, 11 victims were hospitalized, with two in critical condition, as search operations continued for others still unaccounted. Meanwhile, the Louisville airport reopened to air traffic, although the affected runway remains closed for maintenance. The accident marked the first UPS plane crash since 2013, as questions about the aircraft's engine failure persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)