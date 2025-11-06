Tech Stocks Rebound as U.S. Equities Climb Amid Positive Earnings

In a dynamic session Wednesday, U.S. stocks rallied as concerns over inflated tech stock valuations eased. Robust earnings and upbeat economic data spurred investor enthusiasm, driving all three major U.S. equity indices higher.

The tech sector, which has recently led the market to unprecedented heights but faced valuation concerns, showed a strong recovery. This reversal came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's significant dips just a day prior. Despite concerns, investors remain optimistic, viewing recent selloffs as a chance for profit-taking.

Earnings season showcased powerful results, with 83% of S&P 500 companies surpassing expectations. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and a prolonged government shutdown present ongoing challenges. The labor market displays weakness, yet the services sector expands despite soaring costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)