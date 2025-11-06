Flight Cuts Loom Amid Federal Shutdown Stalemate

Amid the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced a looming 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, starting Friday. This measure comes as staff shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers intensify.

The unprecedented decision is designed to relieve overburdened controllers by potentially slashing as many as 1,800 flights and 268,000 seats. These reductions are expected to impact the country's busiest airports, including those in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Airlines have voiced concerns about the prolonged shutdown's effect on their operations. With over 3.2 million passengers already impacted by delays, the industry is anxiously monitoring how the flight cuts will unfold. Stocks of major carriers, such as United and American, dipped on the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)