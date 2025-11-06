Left Menu

Timex Group India Achieves Record Growth in FY26

Timex Group India Ltd reported a groundbreaking quarter with 40% revenue and 70% PBT growth, driven by robust e-commerce performance and flagship brands like Timex. The company achieved historic growth in H1 2026, marked by innovative collaborations and premiumization, enhancing its leadership in the Indian lifestyle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:13 IST
Timex Group India Ltd, a leading player in the watchmaking industry, has reported its best-ever quarterly performance, marking a 40% surge in revenue and a 70% rise in profit before tax. The company credits the outstanding results to strong brand performance across e-commerce and trade channels.

Flagship brands such as Timex, Guess, and Versace have contributed significantly, with recorded growth rates of 52%, 45%, and 57% respectively. Ecommerce platforms saw a 53% rise while the trade channel recorded a 30% growth, underlying the company's robust omni-channel strategy.

Heading into the second half of FY26, Timex Group India remains poised to reinforce its market leadership through strategic partnerships, continued emphasis on premiumization, and investment in expanding its omnichannel presence, bringing innovative and premium timepieces to Indian consumers.

