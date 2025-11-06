Timex Group India Achieves Record Growth in FY26
Timex Group India Ltd reported a groundbreaking quarter with 40% revenue and 70% PBT growth, driven by robust e-commerce performance and flagship brands like Timex. The company achieved historic growth in H1 2026, marked by innovative collaborations and premiumization, enhancing its leadership in the Indian lifestyle market.
- Country:
- India
Timex Group India Ltd, a leading player in the watchmaking industry, has reported its best-ever quarterly performance, marking a 40% surge in revenue and a 70% rise in profit before tax. The company credits the outstanding results to strong brand performance across e-commerce and trade channels.
Flagship brands such as Timex, Guess, and Versace have contributed significantly, with recorded growth rates of 52%, 45%, and 57% respectively. Ecommerce platforms saw a 53% rise while the trade channel recorded a 30% growth, underlying the company's robust omni-channel strategy.
Heading into the second half of FY26, Timex Group India remains poised to reinforce its market leadership through strategic partnerships, continued emphasis on premiumization, and investment in expanding its omnichannel presence, bringing innovative and premium timepieces to Indian consumers.
ALSO READ
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26
India Shelter Reports Robust Growth in Q2FY26 Financial Results
MobiKwik's Q2 FY26 Surge: EBITDA Soars with Strategic Optimizations
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Sees Profit Surge in Q2 FY26
Paytm's Soars with 24% Revenue Increase amid AI Innovations in Q2 FY26