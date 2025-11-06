Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination
Bombay Shirt Company, India's pioneer in made-to-measure menswear, is expanding its presence in Delhi NCR, escalating to 7 retail locations. The brand plans additional stores and a new winterwear line, reflecting its robust regional growth and intent to personalize menswear experiences nationwide.
Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), recognized as India's first made-to-measure menswear brand, is significantly broadening its footprint in Delhi NCR. This strategic expansion comes as part of BSC's ambition to capitalize on the region's market potential, positioning BSC as a contemporary leader in Indian menswear.
From a modest four-store presence in early 2023, the brand has accelerated its retail presence to seven outlets, including new locations at Khan Market, Mall of India in Noida, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, and Vegas Mall in Dwarka. In addition to these, three more stores are slated to open in Gurugram and West Delhi before the year concludes.
Highlighting this growth trajectory, BSC underscores Delhi NCR as its second-largest market after Mumbai. Founder and CEO Akshay Narvekar emphasizes the brand's dedication to offering tailored menswear solutions that reflect the harmony of tradition and modernity. Aligning with this vision, BSC launches a winterwear line focused on made-to-measure outerwear, thus further fortifying its regional and national expansion driven by experiential retail and product diversification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
