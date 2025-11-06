Left Menu

Airbus India Chief Advocates for CSR Support in Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier advocates for sustainable aviation fuel programs to be included under CSR spending. He emphasizes that SAF could drive green energy futures, urging collaboration across sectors. Recognizing SAF as CSR could unlock funds and generate over a million jobs, utilizing agricultural residues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:18 IST
Airbus India Chief Advocates for CSR Support in Sustainable Aviation Fuels
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus India Chief Jurgen Westermeier has called on the government to classify spending on airlines' voluntary sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programs as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenses. He argues that such a move could channel significant financial resources towards environmental initiatives, aligning compliance with corporate social responsibilities.

Westermeier, speaking in the national capital, highlighted the potential of India's aviation market to produce and utilize SAF. Integrating SAF into CSR obligations would not only foster investment in sustainable solutions but also help secure the nation's energy future by stimulating a domestic SAF industry.

By developing SAF domestically, India could bolster its energy sovereignty, creating up to 1.4 million jobs and effectively deploying surplus agricultural residue. Westermeier stressed the need for unprecedented collaboration between industry, government, and academia to realize these benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Heated Debates

Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Heated Debates

 India
2
Firecracker Politics: Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims

Firecracker Politics: Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Clai...

 India
3
High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
Australia opt to bowl against India in fourth T20I in Carrara.

Australia opt to bowl against India in fourth T20I in Carrara.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025