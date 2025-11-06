Airbus India Chief Advocates for CSR Support in Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Airbus India Chief Jurgen Westermeier has called on the government to classify spending on airlines' voluntary sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programs as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenses. He argues that such a move could channel significant financial resources towards environmental initiatives, aligning compliance with corporate social responsibilities.

Westermeier, speaking in the national capital, highlighted the potential of India's aviation market to produce and utilize SAF. Integrating SAF into CSR obligations would not only foster investment in sustainable solutions but also help secure the nation's energy future by stimulating a domestic SAF industry.

By developing SAF domestically, India could bolster its energy sovereignty, creating up to 1.4 million jobs and effectively deploying surplus agricultural residue. Westermeier stressed the need for unprecedented collaboration between industry, government, and academia to realize these benefits.

