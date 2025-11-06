Airbus India Chief Advocates for CSR Support in Sustainable Aviation Fuels
Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier advocates for sustainable aviation fuel programs to be included under CSR spending. He emphasizes that SAF could drive green energy futures, urging collaboration across sectors. Recognizing SAF as CSR could unlock funds and generate over a million jobs, utilizing agricultural residues.
- Country:
- India
Airbus India Chief Jurgen Westermeier has called on the government to classify spending on airlines' voluntary sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programs as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenses. He argues that such a move could channel significant financial resources towards environmental initiatives, aligning compliance with corporate social responsibilities.
Westermeier, speaking in the national capital, highlighted the potential of India's aviation market to produce and utilize SAF. Integrating SAF into CSR obligations would not only foster investment in sustainable solutions but also help secure the nation's energy future by stimulating a domestic SAF industry.
By developing SAF domestically, India could bolster its energy sovereignty, creating up to 1.4 million jobs and effectively deploying surplus agricultural residue. Westermeier stressed the need for unprecedented collaboration between industry, government, and academia to realize these benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact
EU and India Strengthen Ties for Green Energy Transition
All tenders, factories going to Gujarat; those who give land, resources to corporates won't work for poor, claims Priyanka in Bihar.
Mufin Green Finance Amplifies Green Energy Funding with Rs 50 Crore NCD
Germany and India Strengthen Ties with Green Energy Initiatives at 25-Year Partnership Milestone