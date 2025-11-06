AfDB Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Algeria to Drive Development Goals

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has reaffirmed its strong and enduring partnership with Algeria, as Country Manager Abdoulkader Dileita formally presented his credentials to Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, during a high-level meeting held on 3 November in Algiers.

The occasion served as a platform to reinforce bilateral cooperation and align strategic priorities between the North African nation and the continent’s premier development finance institution.

A Relationship Rooted in Shared Vision

Algeria, a founding member and key shareholder of the African Development Bank, has long been a strategic partner in the AfDB’s mission to foster an integrated, prosperous, and resilient Africa. Over the decades, this partnership has yielded flagship projects in sectors vital to Algeria’s socioeconomic transformation, including:

Infrastructure development

Renewable and conventional energy

Agriculture and food security

Human capital development

During the meeting, Minister Attaf commended the Bank for its consistent support and reaffirmed the Algerian government’s commitment to deepening this cooperation, especially in support of Algeria’s economic diversification agenda and its sustainable development goals.

“We value the fruitful and strategic relationship between Algeria and the African Development Bank,” said Minister Attaf. “The Bank has supported several national priority initiatives, and we look forward to further collaboration to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.”

A New Chapter Under Experienced Leadership

Abdoulkader Dileita, who recently assumed his role as Country Manager for Algeria, brings to the position more than 27 years of experience in public administration and international development. As a lawyer and seasoned legal adviser, he has worked extensively across the public sector and global institutions, equipping him with a deep understanding of development policy, governance, and regional integration.

“The African Development Bank will remain at Algeria’s side to support its national priorities through tailored financial instruments and technical expertise,” Dileita stated. “Together, we will continue to foster inclusive growth and stronger regional integration for the benefit of all.”

Advancing Algeria’s Development Agenda

Algeria’s strategic priorities are strongly aligned with the Bank’s High 5s—a framework guiding AfDB operations across Africa:

Light up and power Africa – through investments in energy security and renewables Feed Africa – via modernization of agriculture and food production systems Industrialize Africa – supporting economic diversification and manufacturing Integrate Africa – boosting regional connectivity and trade infrastructure Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa – through health, education, and skills development

AfDB has played a catalytic role in advancing these goals in Algeria, particularly by providing technical assistance, policy dialogue, concessional financing, and support for infrastructure master planning.

Future Outlook: Deepening Regional Impact

Algeria’s geographical and geopolitical position—as a gateway between Sub-Saharan Africa, the Maghreb, and Europe—places it at the center of AfDB’s vision for regional integration and cross-border cooperation. The country’s active engagement in continental platforms, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is expected to drive deeper collaboration in areas such as transport corridors, energy interconnectivity, and digital infrastructure.

The Bank has expressed its intention to support Algeria in unlocking its economic potential through projects that stimulate private sector development, attract foreign investment, and enhance job creation, particularly among youth and women.

Diplomatic and Institutional Ties Reinforced

Also present at the meeting was Mokhtar Amine Khalif, Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, underlining the diplomatic significance of the engagement.

The presentation of credentials is not only a formal requirement—it reflects the importance that both parties place on high-level dialogue, transparency, and mutual respect in driving shared development objectives.

As Algeria advances its reform agenda in the face of evolving global and regional challenges, its partnership with the African Development Bank stands as a pillar of resilience, innovation, and economic empowerment.