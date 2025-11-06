Air India Introduces 'Flexi Contract': A New Era for Pilot Contracts

Air India has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative called the 'Flexi Contract for Pilots.' This new work model is set to revolutionize pilot contracts by allowing flight crew to choose more manageable duty patterns, aiming to enhance their work-life balance while maintaining operational efficiency.

According to the airline, the contract is specifically available to Line Pilots and Line Training Captains operating A320, B777, and A350 fleets, excluding Junior First Officers and Type Rating Instructors. Pilots will have flexible options, including a 15-day on and off pattern for wide-body aircraft, and a 20-day on and 10-day off schedule for narrow-body planes.

Selection for this program follows an Expression of Interest process, taking into account seniority and operational necessities. The contract tenure is 12 months, with the possibility of extension. Pay specifics involve a shared calculator, and leave policies are aligned with the new duty rosters. The plan is part of Air India's broader strategy to retain skilled pilots by prioritizing their well-being without compromising the airline's performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)