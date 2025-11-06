Left Menu

Air India Introduces 'Flexi Contract': A New Era for Pilot Contracts

Air India launches a 'Flexi Contract for Pilots,' a work model offering pilots flexible duty patterns to enhance work-life balance without affecting operations. The contract involves different rosters for wide and narrow-body aircraft, and selection is based on seniority and operational needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:53 IST
Air India Introduces 'Flexi Contract': A New Era for Pilot Contracts
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative called the 'Flexi Contract for Pilots.' This new work model is set to revolutionize pilot contracts by allowing flight crew to choose more manageable duty patterns, aiming to enhance their work-life balance while maintaining operational efficiency.

According to the airline, the contract is specifically available to Line Pilots and Line Training Captains operating A320, B777, and A350 fleets, excluding Junior First Officers and Type Rating Instructors. Pilots will have flexible options, including a 15-day on and off pattern for wide-body aircraft, and a 20-day on and 10-day off schedule for narrow-body planes.

Selection for this program follows an Expression of Interest process, taking into account seniority and operational necessities. The contract tenure is 12 months, with the possibility of extension. Pay specifics involve a shared calculator, and leave policies are aligned with the new duty rosters. The plan is part of Air India's broader strategy to retain skilled pilots by prioritizing their well-being without compromising the airline's performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

 India
2
France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

 Global
3
VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025