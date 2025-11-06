Left Menu

Assam Welcomes National Leaders for Landmark Projects

Prominent Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Union Ministers Shah, Singh, and Sitharaman, are scheduled to visit Assam to inaugurate significant development projects. These include the new terminal at Guwahati airport, a mega urea plant, bridge over Brahmaputra, and various infrastructural enhancements, underscoring Assam's developmental momentum.

Updated: 06-11-2025 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a team of top Indian officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are gearing up for visits to Assam to launch a host of ambitious projects. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced these plans, emphasizing that these projects will boost the state's profile and drive growth.

The upcoming projects include Guwahati's new airport terminal, a high-capacity urea plant in Namrup, and the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra. These initiatives signal a transformative era for Assam, aligning with the vision of a 'new India', as stated by Sarma. Additional ventures include an elevated corridor in Kaziranga, the Silchar-Guwahati expressway, and expanded facilities at IIM-Guwahati.

Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the Jyoti-Bishnu complex in Guwahati, while Nirmala Sitharaman will engage with youth in the semiconductor sector and open a ship terminal on the Brahmaputra. Rajnath Singh will witness a grand air show in Guwahati, marking the Indian Air Force's 93rd anniversary, consolidating Assam's role in national advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

