Minda Corporation: Shifting Gears with Strong Q2 Performance

Minda Corporation, a leading auto component manufacturer, announced a notable 15% increase in its profit after tax (PAT), totaling Rs 85 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This performance contrasts its Rs 74 crore PAT during the same period last fiscal year.

The company's operating revenue for the September quarter saw an 18.9% rise to Rs 1,535 crore, compared to Rs 1,290 crore in the previous year, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Ashok Minda, the Chairman and Group CEO, credited the robust results to a steadfast market position and ongoing demand across major vehicle segments.

Despite a challenging industry landscape, Minda Corporation emphasized its commitment to growth through diversifying its product portfolio, investing in R&D, and forging strategic alliances. However, shares of the company saw a slight dip, closing at Rs 577.65 on the BSE, a drop of 2.4%.