Crompton Greaves Faces Slump in Profit Despite Revenue Growth
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 41.1% decline in net profit for the September quarter of FY26, despite a slight rise in revenue. Challenges included market conditions and restructuring costs. However, growth was noted in their lighting products and Butterfly subsidiary.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recorded a significant drop of 41.1% in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY26, settling at Rs 75.42 crore. This marks a steep decline compared to the Rs 128.07 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.
Despite the profit slump, the company saw a 1% increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,915.57 crore. This growth, driven by a modest 3% rise in underlying volume, was partially offset by pricing adjustments according to the company's earnings statement.
Contributing to the financial hit was a Rs 20.36 crore charge related to restructuring operations at the Vadodara plant. Nonetheless, the company remained resilient with a diversified product portfolio, witnessing growth in its lighting products and the Butterfly subsidiary.
