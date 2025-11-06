India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth
India's aluminium industry is transitioning to meet increased national demand predicted to reach 8.3 million tonnes by 2030. The secondary aluminium sector, majorly reliant on recycled scrap, is pivotal in driving sustainability. With supportive policies, the industry is set to create green jobs and boost economic growth.
- Country:
- India
India's aluminium industry is experiencing significant change as it aims to meet growing national demand predicted to rise to 8.3 million tonnes by 2030. Both primary and secondary aluminium producers are playing crucial roles in aligning with industrial and environmental goals.
The secondary aluminium sector, leveraging recycled scrap, is essential for sustainable manufacturing. It currently accounts for nearly 40% of India's aluminium supply. The sector's reliance on approximately 80% imported scrap helps maintain the nation's 2-million-tonne-plus recycling capacity.
India could become a prominent supplier of sustainable metal globally as the demand for green aluminium grows. With stable policies, including reduced import duties and GST, the secondary aluminium industry will continue to power sustainable development and green employment opportunities.
