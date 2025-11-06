Tragic Bus Accident: Student Loses Life in Haryana Mishap
A 21-year-old student died and five others were injured in a bus accident in Haryana. The incident happened as students attempted to board a moving bus. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and officials promise accountability and compensation for the affected families.
A 21-year-old college student died while five others suffered injuries in a tragic accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus on Thursday, police revealed.
The mishap occurred at the Partap Nagar bus stand as students attempted to board a bus traveling from Paonta Sahib to Delhi. Those injured were promptly taken to local hospitals and are receiving treatment.
The Haryana government is working swiftly to arrange compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anil Vij has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, pledging strict action against anyone found responsible for the bus accident.
