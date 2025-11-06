Thanksgiving Travel Chaos Looms Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

U.S. airlines are in disarray as they endeavor to adjust schedules following an order for severe flight cuts at leading airports, due to safety concerns from the lengthy government shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the air traffic control risks involved, prompting immediate action.

With the government shutdown disrupting operations, 13,000 controllers and 50,000 security personnel are working unpaid. This has led to substantial flight delays, affecting at least 3.2 million travelers. Initial reductions of 4% in flights begin Friday, with potential cuts escalating to 10% by next week.

As Thanksgiving approaches, airlines like Delta and others are grappling with increased customer inquiries, trying to mitigate travel chaos. United, American, and Southwest Airlines face mounting pressure, as reduced flight capacities threaten holiday plans.

